Charlottetown, PEI – Paramedics union has tentative agreement with Island EMS

Calgary, Alberta – Response times of 30 minutes to an hour

New Orleans, Louisiana – EMS director quits amid staffing shortages

Fairburn, Georgia – Children of man killed in DUI ambulance crash want answers

Sanford, Florida – Paramedics push program to curb unnecessary ER visits

Nikiski, Alaska – Paramedics hope visiting patients at home will restore trust in health care system