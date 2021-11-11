Calgary, Alberta – Alberta EMS staffing shortage crisis putting lives at risk
Fredericton, New Brunswick – Province plans major overhaul to health care, EMS over next two years
Yellowknife, Yukon – City proposes emergency medical dispatch software for second year in a row
East of England, UK – Mental health and physio help for ambulance staff
Shrewsbury, UK – Elderly patients waiting hours in ambulances outside scandal hit hospital
New South Wales, Australia – NSW Ambulance sorry for failing to protect female paramedic from repeated sexual harassment by station manager