Travis County, Texas – ACTEMS removes prior cannabis use as disqualifier for applicants

Melbourne, Florida – Paramedic under investigation for comment

Atlanta, Georgia – New legislation proposed to help provide mental health services to first responders struggling with PTSD

Washington, D.C. – DC suspends unvaccinated first responders’ licences as thousands apply for exemptions

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – EMT’s lawsuit says e-cig battery exploded in his pocket, filled ambulance with smoke

London, UK – Ambulance bosses were given bonuses worth up to 20,000 pounds this year despite ongoing crisis

Cornwall, UK – Paramedic could only help one patient in 14 hours due to lack of beds