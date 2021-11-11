by In

Tallahassee, Florida – Bill would provide payments to unvaccinated first responders

Seattle, Washington – First responders blame city for patient’s death

Decatur, Illinois – Paramedics warn of laced Xanax pill trend

Augusta, Maine – EMS workers left out of state’s vaccine mandate

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Board looking into system paramedics could use to video conference with doctors in the field

Hertfordshire, UK – Ambulance crews were off the road for thousands of hours due to slow handover at hospitals