Vancouver, BC – BC 911 wait times: Paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vaccines

Dallas, Texas – Paramedic caught kicking man has licence suspended

Boston, Massachusetts – Law would allow emergency treatment for police dogs in the field

New York, New York – FDNY explores drone deliveries of blood to first responders

Chino Valley, Arizona – Firefighters who used backup ambulance to rescue a baby under investigation

London, UK – NHS on its knees as ambulance responses to life threatening calls rise to record high

Durban, South Africa – Woman robbed while waiting for paramedics