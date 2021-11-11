by In

Vancouver, BC – Shortage of family doctors in BC puts pressure on 911 paramedics and emergency rooms

Charlottetown, PEI – More focus on hiring and retention with PEI paramedics spread thin, union says

San Francisco, California – Mayor proposes hiring more paramedics

Louisville, Kentucky – EMS agencies feeling strain of staff shortages, high call volume

Rockhampton, Australia – Truck driver on bail for ambulance crash that killed nurse and elderly patient

New South Wales, Australia – Veteran paramedic John Larter set to be sacked after Supreme Court dismisses bid to overturn COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance patient data stolen