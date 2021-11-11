by In

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Improved ambulance service coming to communities immediately north of Saskatoon

Kelowna, BC – 911 callers seeing 3+ minute hold times in BC over high call volumes

Odessa, Texas – Woman charged after kicking paramedic in face, assaulting others

Los Angeles, California – LA municipal workers, first responders chant “Freedom” in massive vaccine mandate protest

Yorkshire, UK – Yorkshire Ambulance Service call wait times longest in England

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics back voluntary assisted dying law reform

Cape Town, South Africa – EMS officials plea for community to work together to save lives after 2 EMS officials attacked