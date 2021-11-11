by In

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Emergency services community mourns death of police sergeant, former paramedic

New York, New York – 90% of FDNY EMS medics now vaccinated

Noble, Oklahoma – Family sues after father dies while emergency vehicles stuck behind train

Seattle, Washington – Mayor Durkin’s hiring bonus for 911 dispatchers generates 10X increase in applications over last five days

West Midlands, UK – Woman, 90, waits all night on floor for ambulance as system in crisis

Victoria, Australia – Code Orange: Paramedics pushed to the brink, ambulance boss warns worst is yet to come

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Health MEC mourns the loss of two paramedics