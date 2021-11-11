November 9, 2021
Home  ⁄  Other News  ⁄  11/08/2021

Nov 8, 2021 Posted by In Other News

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Emergency services community mourns death of police sergeant, former paramedic

New York, New York – 90% of FDNY EMS medics now vaccinated

Noble, Oklahoma – Family sues after father dies while emergency vehicles stuck behind train

Seattle, Washington Mayor Durkin’s hiring bonus for 911 dispatchers generates 10X increase in applications over last five days

West Midlands, UK – Woman, 90, waits all night on floor for ambulance as system in crisis

Victoria, Australia – Code Orange: Paramedics pushed to the brink, ambulance boss warns worst is yet to come

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Health MEC mourns the loss of two paramedics

admin

Comments are closed.