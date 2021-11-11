Vancouver, BC – Anti-vaccine paramedics unlikely to get much help from their union
Toronto, Ontario – Unvaccinated hero paramedic faces uncertain future
Lowell, Massachusetts – SUV slams into ambulance carrying patient
Dallas, Texas – Paramedic attack costs faith in public accountability
Tulsa, Oklahoma – City Council approves changes to EMSA ambulance staffing requirements
Bartlett, Illinois – Man charged with spitting on paramedic
New South Wales, Australia – Morally repugnant: Why ambo launched legal challenge to COVID rules