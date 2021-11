by In

London, Ontario – London-area ambulance service feels squeeze as calls return to pre-pandemic levels

Charlottetown, PEI – PEI ambulances remain parked due to lack of paramedics

Salt Lake City, Utah – United Fire captain/paramedic dies from COVID-19

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Proposal would eliminate requirement that paramedic respond to every call

Detroit, Michigan – Ambulances in Detroit continue to sit idle as city faces emergency services staffing shortage

Phoenix, Arizona – First responder deaths in state reach record high in 2021