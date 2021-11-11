November 4, 2021
Nov 3, 2021

Okanagan, BC – Ambulance delays prompt calls for more paramedics

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedic gets spinal surgery in Germany, avoiding long wait

Las Vegas, Nevada – Paramedic school helps fire, ambulance companies fill needs amid shortage

Aurora, Colorado – Elijah McClain death: Officers, medics appear before judge after Grand Jury indictment

Chicago, Illinois – Vaccine requirement for first responders halted by judge; arbitration ordered

Butternuts, New York – Highway designation to honor Vietnam medic

