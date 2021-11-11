by In

New York, New York – 2K FDNY members call out sick as vaccine mandate approaches

New York, New York – FDNY rescue paramedic rips de Blasio over vaccine mandate

New York, New York – NYC down 3 dozen ambulances as more EMS members get vaccinated

Chicago, Illinois – Paramedics on no pay status speak about the city’s vaccine mandate

Dallas, Texas – Dallas Fire-Rescue fires paramedic who kicked homeless man

Denver, Colorado – Staffing shortages at Denver area 911 centers lead to longer wait times

Belfast, Northern Ireland – Man jailed after punching paramedic who helped him when he was found unconscious