** Wales, UK man given light sentence for attack that left paramedic unable to work

** A Wales man from Gwynedd has been handed only an 11-week incarceration after causing injuries to an attending paramedic that have left the latter unable to work. That is the word from Wales Online (Mark Smith/October 6) which said Cemlyn Hughes, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting medic Dylan Lloyd Davies, 45, in December of 2020. According to the news site, Davies had been called to treat a stabbing victim, but upon arriving on-scene the patient attacked him, severely injuring his shoulder during a rugby like tackle. Hughes was arrested at the scene. Along with the custodial sentence, he has been ordered to pay 500 pounds compensation and to refrain from consuming alcohol for 120 days. Davies, meanwhile, who may require surgery to repair a potentially torn cartilage, said he is unable to raise his arm and is in tremendous pain.