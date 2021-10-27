** Formal sentencing set for January for Hamilton, Ontario paramedic pair charged in death of patient

CANADA NEWS

** Sentencing for a pair of Hamilton, Ontario paramedics, convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life to patient Yosif al-Hasnawi, 19, four years ago will not now be announced until January 18th. That is the word from Global News (Lisa Polewski/October 26) said the sentencing hearing for practitioners Steven Snively and Christopher Marchant began earlier this week. The pair were found guilty of the charge in June via a bench trial. According to the news site, prosecutors are seeking to put Snively and Marchant behind bars for two and a half years. The defence, however, is asking for a six to nine month conditional sentence, probation, and 100 hours of community service.