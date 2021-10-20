** Florida flight paramedic killed in motorcycle crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida flight medic from Gainesville is dead after being killed in a motorcycle crash in Georgia while on vacation this past weekend. That is the word from The Gainesville Sun (Danielle Ivanov/October 19) which said the body of Wade Jones, 59, returned home Tuesday afternoon, with an escorted procession of first responders accompanying his remains to the funeral home. According to the newspaper, Jones, who was known as the Ice Man for always keeping a cool head in a crisis, had worked EMS for nearly 3 decades. He had been with ShandsCair adult and pediatric flight team since 1995 and had previously served as an EMT on an Alachua County Fire Rescue neonatal team. Funeral services are pending.