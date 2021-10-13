** Montreal paramedic in Quebec, convicted of sexually assaulting 2 female patients, awaiting sentence

CANADA NEWS

** A former Montreal, Quebec Urgences-Sante paramedic could see himself behind bars for two years for sexually assaulting two patients, if the case’s prosecutor wins the day. That is the word from CTV News (Stephane Giroux/October 12) which said the potential sentence for Sylvain Depairon, 60, is being disputed by defence counsel who say three months is more appropriate. According to the news site Depairon pleaded guilty last year to the 2017 incidents. In one instance, he sexually touched a blind female patient who was medevac’d in for heart surgery. In the second case, he sexually touched a woman being transported for psychological problems. Depairon, who was suspended from his job after being arrested, has since been fired. The judge’s decision, meanwhile, is not expected for several weeks.