** COVID-19 patient dies in Scotland after EMS dispatch delay of nearly one hour

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Scotland’s ongoing ambulance crisis is only getting worse, with the latest foul up involving an EMS dispatcher who waited nearly an hour to send an ambulance to a dying COVID-19 patient. That is the word from The Metro (Sam Courtney-Guy/October 1) which said the delay resulted first from the caller being placed on hold for 20 minutes and then played out with the dispatcher plying the help hailer with questions for a further 30 minutes. At several points, the operator asked to speak to the patient despite the fact the latter was confused, non-communicative, and having trouble breathing. According to the newspaper, when an EMS unit did finally arrive on-scene, the patient was already dead. A public service review of the call said the dispatcher followed protocols which have now been deemed unfit. A spokesman for NHS 24, meanwhile, said they have apologized to the patient’s family and have altered dispatch procedures to ensure a similar situation does not occur.