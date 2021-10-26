** US Congress votes to award medals to US Navy corpsman and 12 others killed in Afghanistan airport attack

** The US Congress has voted to award a posthumous Congressional Gold Medal to US Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, one soldier, and 11 Marines killed in the airport terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26th. That is the word from Military.com (Rebecca Kheel/October 26) which said politicians voted Monday night to recognize the service members killed during the disastrous withdrawal from the country. The decision cites the fact that all 13 displayed extreme bravery and valor that went above and beyond the call of duty. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Michigan) sponsored the bill which was then co-sponsored by 323 other lawmakers. Senate approval and a presidential signature are required to fully pass the statute. Soviak left parents and 12 siblings to mourn.