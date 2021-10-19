** UK medics in West Midlands under siege from attacks

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** West Midlands paramedics are enduring a substantial upswing in assaults, with stats more than tripling in the last ten years. The Birmingham Mail (Richard Guttridge/October 18) said the figures reached record levels in 2020 when nearly 11 assaults were recorded each and every week. The news comes after violence against service practitioners garnered worldwide attention with the stabbing of medics Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave in Wolverhampton. Attacker Martyn Smith, 53, was given 9 years in jail for the incident. By way of attempting to mitigate problems, the West Midlands Ambulance Service is now trialing flak jackets and body cameras.