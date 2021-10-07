** FDNY EMTs, paramedics soon subject to COVID-19 vaccine mandate?

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMTs and paramedics could soon be subject to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. That is the word from CBS News York (October 6) which said Mayor Bill de Blasio is currently considering the order for police, firefighters, EMS, corrections officers and other city employees. According to the news site, the possibility comes as the city honored the lives of FDNY members who died in the last year, including EMT Evelyn Ford who perished from the virus. It also comes after educators have been told to get the shot or lose their jobs. Several unions have said they will push back against the move. However, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said he supports the mandate, given that the department lost 16 people to the scourge since it began.