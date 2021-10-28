** Large numbers of Quebec paramedics considering quitting their jobs

CANADA NEWS

** Quebec could soon have a problem with having enough paramedics, with a recent union survey claiming some 70 per cent are thinking of quitting. That is the word from The Suburban (Joel Goldenberg/October 27) which said the poll done by the CSN union cited poor pay and overwork as the main issues. According to the news service, some 450 paramedics out of the province’s 3,200 answered the questionnaire. Along with pondering leaving their jobs, the look-see also found that 50 per cent are actively searching out new work opportunities. CSN is currently in contract negotiations with the province.