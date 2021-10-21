** Ontario ambulance service in Sault Ste. Marie appoints its first ever female paramedic chief

CANADA NEWS

** Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario is making history after appointing its first female paramedic chief. That is the word from CTV News (Christian D’Avino/October 20) which said Kate Kirkham, who has worked EMS for 24 years, will assume her new role early next month. According to the news site, she is replacing Robert Rushworth who is retiring. Kirkham currently works as a paramedic educator at the Health Sciences North Centre of Prehospital Care. She is one of only four women in the province to hold the title of chief within the emergency services community.