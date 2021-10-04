** Female South African paramedic shot and killed at call scene; partner in critical condition

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) paramedic is dead after sustaining two bullet wounds while responding to a shooting call early Monday. That is the word from The Times (Nivashni Nair/October 4) which said female practitioner Phumzile Dlamini, 40, who had worked EMS 10 years and was an Intermediate Life Support paramedic, died at the scene. According to the newspaper, Greytown resident Dlamini was shot as she and her partner were loading the patient into the EMS unit. Her partner, who is now in critical condition in hospital, also sustained three bullet wounds. A spokesman for the health department decried the attack as cowardly and barbaric. Dlamini leaves behind her husband, a daughter, 21, and two sons aged 19 and 12. Police continue to investigate. Funeral services are pending.