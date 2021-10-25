** 2 Ontario paramedics, convicted of failing to provide necessities of life to patient, soon to learn fate

CANADA NEWS

** A pair of Hamilton, Ontario paramedics, convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life to a patient, could learn their fate in the next couple of days. That is the word from 101morefm.ca (Tami Jeanneret/October 25) which said sentencing proceedings started today for Steven Snively, 55, and Christopher Marchant, 32, in the 2017 death of Yosif al-Hasnawi, 19. According to the news site, al-Hasnawi died after paramedics mistook his shotgun wound for one inflicted by a BB gun. Al-Hasnawi had been shot after trying to intervene in a fracas outside a convenience store. Medics transported him to hospital 23 minutes after arriving on-scene, but he died in hospital. The actual alleged shooter of al-Hasnawi, meanwhile, was acquitted. Prosecutors are appealing the verdict.