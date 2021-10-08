** Oklahoma police charge ambulance thief with second-degree murder

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Oklahoma police in Choctaw have charged an ambulance thief with second-degree murder after his heist cost a heart attack patient his life. That is the word from KTUL (October 7) which said Reid Jordan took the Soper EMS unit several months ago while medics were inside treating the patient. With no EMS unit available for transport, a family member had to take the man to hospital. He died shortly afterwards. Jordan was recently located following a tip. There is no word on Jordan’s next court date.