Staffing and safety concerns in Chicago as 28 medics, firefighters fail to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Emergency services staffing shortages in Chicago could be imminent after 28 paramedics and firefighters declined to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline. MSN (CBS Chicago/October 29) said the matter, which is now the subject of a lawsuit brought by the fire union, is sparking concerns about patient and employee safety. According to the news site, managers have shifted paramedics from fire engines to ambulances to ensure adequate coverage, thereby reducing EMS capabilities on responding fire trucks. On Monday, six fire companies were left with no Advanced Life Support staff, while on Wednesday three companies were short. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said shifting personnel was routine. However Fire Fighters Union Local 2 President Jim Tracy said the shuffling was unacceptable and could cost lives. The fire union lawsuit will be heard in federal court today. The 28 medics and firefighters, meanwhile, have been suspended without pay.