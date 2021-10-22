** Kentucky bill looking to designate 911 dispatchers as first responders

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A proposed built put forth in the Kentucky legislature in Frankfort could soon see 911 dispatchers designated as first responders. Kentucky Today (Tom Latek/October 22) said that, at least, is the idea behind a proposed statute dubbed the Lifeliner’s Act sponsored by Rep. Bill Wesley (R-Ravenna). According to the news site, Wesley said the potential law, if passed, would allow emergency operators to access resources for conditions like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Some 70 dispatchers in the state already participate in a 3-day FBI developed workshop known as the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar. Statistics from that course indicate PTSD in emergency dispatchers stems from help hails involving line of duty deaths, officer shootings, suicide, and calls with infants and children.