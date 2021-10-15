** Wisconsin paramedic set to go trial later this month for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Wisconsin paramedic from Madison, charged with sexually assaulting a patient in May of 2019, will go to trial on Monday, October 25th. That is the word from WKOW (Evan Bolin/October 14) which said Timothy Ovadal will face the court on tags of second-degree sexual assault of an emergency patient and fourth degree sexual assault. According to the new site, Ovadal allegedly attacked the patient as she was being transported to hospital. Few other details are currently available. The trial will likely last about three days.