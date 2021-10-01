** Former 9/11 NY EMT dies after contracting cancer during terrorist attack response

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT and 9/11 responder, who had to retire from work due to illness contracted during the World Trade Center terrorist attack response, has died from cancer. That is the word from the obituary of Tobyhanna resident Mark Andrew Weiner, 55, who passed away on September 23rd at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. According to the site, Brooklyn born Weiner, who was also a Marine Corps veteran, left EMS due to illness in 2010. He leaves behind a wife Jazmin and two children, as well as a sister and a brother. Funeral services are set for Monday, October 4 in Cresco at 11:30 a.m.