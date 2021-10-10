Calgary, Alberta – Alberta paramedic union raising red flag over ambulance red alerts
Madison, Wisconsin – Jury finds former EMT not guilty of sexually assaulting patient in 2019
Dallas, Texas – District attorney drops charges against mentally ill man kicked repeatedly by paramedic
Mayville, Wisconsin – Air force veteren, EMT passes away after weeks long battle with COVID-19
Tasmania, Australia – Additional paramedics to join Ambulance Tasmania
Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria scrutinized again as damning report shows dire wait times
Auckland, New Zealand – Handful of rescue chopper pilots and medics to be sidelined after declining vaccine