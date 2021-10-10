by In

Red Deer, Alberta – City councillor joins first responders in protest against mandatory vaccination

Sudbury, Ontario – Councillor highlights incredible success of city’s community paramedicine program

Benzie County, Michigan – Retired paramedic dies in three car crash

Madison, Wisconsin – Woman testifies EMT sexually assaulted her during ambulance ride

Cascade, Washington – Funeral Friday for EMT/firefighter who died from COVID-19

New York, New York – Paramedics, firefighters, police officers, health care workers join thousands in march against vaccine mandate

Macon, Georgia – Macon EMS launches “First on the Scene” course for the public