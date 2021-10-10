by In

Okanagan, BC – Communities move to around the clock ambulance staffing

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Questions remain about how unvaccinated paramedics will get COVID-19 testing, association says

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedics to help relieve burden in emergency rooms

Hastings-Quinte, Ontario – Paramedics facing increasing call volume plus heavy pandemic work load

Detroit, Michigan – More paramedics give proactive, non-emergency care as community paramedicine grows in state

Bangor, Maine – The job is more challenging for paramedics caught in ambulance departments under crisis