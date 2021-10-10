by In

Saanichton, BC – After 15-minute wait for an ambulance, she called a cab to get to hospital

Victoria, BC – Ambulance service boost plan not working: union

Calgary, Alberta – Cities file complaint with Alberta ombudsman over consolidated ambulance dispatch

Jeannette, Pennsylvania – COVID death of veteran EMS paramedic declared to be in line of duty

Raleigh, North Carolina – Group of first responders, city employees hire attorney to fight vaccine mandate

Wales, UK – Soldiers cannot keep rescuing ambulances, Welsh Secretary warns

Canberra, Australia – New coin honours ambulance services