Saanichton, BC – After 15-minute wait for an ambulance, she called a cab to get to hospital
Victoria, BC – Ambulance service boost plan not working: union
Calgary, Alberta – Cities file complaint with Alberta ombudsman over consolidated ambulance dispatch
Jeannette, Pennsylvania – COVID death of veteran EMS paramedic declared to be in line of duty
Raleigh, North Carolina – Group of first responders, city employees hire attorney to fight vaccine mandate
Wales, UK – Soldiers cannot keep rescuing ambulances, Welsh Secretary warns
Canberra, Australia – New coin honours ambulance services