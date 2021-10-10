by In

St. John’s, Newfoundland – NAPE pleased with first step taken to address issues facing Metro paramedics

Chicago, Illinois – Woman stole ambulance from hospital, hit bicyclist and car: cops

Denver, Colorado – Vaccine mandate ousts dozens of first responders who won’t comply

Montgomery, Alabama – 4-month-old boy killed in crash with ambulance

East of England, UK – Crisis in ambulance service

Queensland, Australia – Male nurse killed in ambulance crash was a new grandfather preparing for retirement

Queensland, Australia – Detectives probe fatal ambulance crash