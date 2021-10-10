by In

Regina, Saskatchewan – Insurmountable challenges being faced by Saskatchewan paramedics

Charlottetown, PEI – Paramedics’ union supports vaccine or test policy for its members

Cabell County, West Virginia – County mourns EMT lost to COVID-19

Derry Township, Pennsylvania – Troopers say man arrested for assaulting paramedics, damaging ambulance at homeless shelter

Hilton Head, South Carolina – Man accused of stealing ambulance, fire uniform

Glasgow, Scotland, UK – Two ambulances driven by army crash within hours of taking to roads to ease waiting times crisis

Victoria, Australia – Can regional Victorian ambulances cope with COVID peak?