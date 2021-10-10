by

Guelph, Ontario – New pilot project involving paramedics provides at home palliative care

Rockingham, North Carolina – NC county offers bonuses to address EMS staffing shortage

London, UK – Plans to axe 68 ambulance stations shelved

Bexhill, UK – Paramedic shaken as teens hurl object at ambulance windscreen

Scotland, UK – UK government accused of poaching ambulance staff to shore up HGV shortages

Western Cape, South Africa – Western Cape EMS responded to 6,000 medical emergencies over the long weekend