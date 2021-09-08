** Remains of US Navy medic killed in terrorist attack at Kabul, Afghanistan airport return home

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A private procession honoring a US Navy medic killed in the Afghanistan airport terrorist attack in Kabul is set for today in Cleveland. That is the word from The Patch (September 7) which said the event will take place after the remains of Max Soviak. 23, are repatriated around 10:25 a.m. According to the news site, Soviak was a native of Berlin Heights with 12 brothers and sisters. Friends remembered him as a good son who was well liked and friendly. The procession will run from the Cleveland Hopkins Airport down the Ohio Turnpike to US Route 250 at Exit 118. There a public procession will join in paying tribute to him.