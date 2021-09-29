** UK inquest rules paramedic’s death as a suicide; under investigation for child porn at time

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** An inquest yesterday into the 2019 death of a student paramedic from Herts has found the man killed himself while under police investigation for possessing indecent images of children. Herts Live (Adam May/September 28) said Welwyn Garden City resident Christopher Gill, 41, died from hypoxic brain injury and nitrogen asphyxiation at his home on November 15, 2019. His death came two months after police interviewed him about the illicit downloads and after he had been suspended from the East of England Ambulance Service. He was one of three service employees to die over an eleven day period.