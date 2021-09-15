** Female New Jersey medic launches sexual harassment lawsuit against hospital employer

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A female New Jersey paramedic from Morris County has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the hospital that employs her. The Paterson Press (Joe Malinconico/September 15) said the action launched by Caitlin Bopp against St. Joseph’s University Medical Center alleges the hospital failed to act when she complained her partner harassed her by talking about porn and sex. According to the newspaper, the man also allegedly made comments about wanting female medics to wear see-through uniforms. In yet a further incident, he climbed over the female medic to reach a clipboard, at the same time as touching her breast and upper abdomen. Hospital officials declined comment on the lawsuit, though Bopp’s partner was eventually reassigned. Bopp, meanwhile, said she still sees the co-worker around the workplace and is afraid of him.