** UK paramedic set for sentencing November 12th after stealing defibrillators from service

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Northwest Ambulance Service paramedic from Liverpool could face jail after pleading guilty to stealing defibrillators from his service. That is the word from Lancs Live (Neil Docking/August 31) which said Scott Sutherland, 47, who has worked for the service for 25 years, copped to theft x 2 and burglary x 2. According to the newspaper, Sutherland, who is a father of four and expecting a fifth, took two Lifepak 1000s between April 21, 2017 and April 21, 2018. He also stole two Lifepak 15s on February 11, 2020 from a Runcorn station, while he took a Lifepak 15 charging station from a Kirkby station. He took yet another Lifepak 15 from an unspecified location that same day. Defence council, meanwhile, have requested both a psychological report and a pre-sentence report on Sutherland prior to his sentencing on November 12th. There is no word on why Sutherland stole the machines or what he did with them.