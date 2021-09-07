** Ohio police in Cleveland arrest suspect in EMS captain stabbing

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ohio police in Cleveland have arrested a suspect in connection with the Saturday stabbing of an EMS captain, 54, at an area gas station. That is the word from Fox 8 (Laura Morrison/September 4) which said the unidentified man, 41, was taken into custody after also assaulting a pair of police officers. According to the news site, the man, who had been in an MVA at the gas station entrance, purposefully walked over to the EMS rig, opened the door, and attacked before fleeing. The medic sustained a stab wound to the thigh and was reported Saturday to be in stable condition in hospital. The man, meanwhile, has been tagged with felonious assault x 2, violation of the Ohio drug law, and several other infractions. There is no word on his upcoming court date.