** California police in Monterey say US Navy Corpsman’s death while hiking not suspicious

UNITED STATES NEWS

** California police in Monterey have ruled out suicide in the hiking death of a US Navy hospital corpsman last Wednesday. KSBW (David Aguilar/September 25) said the demise of San Diego resident Marie Denea Ishie, 22, has been deemed not suspicious. According to the news service, Ishie died after falling 80 feet in a restricted area near Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park’s McWay Falls. It remains unclear whether or not she was alone at the time. Ishie’s commanding officer Captain Kimberly Davis at the Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego said Ishie was a rising star in the service. She said colleagues were deeply saddened by her loss.