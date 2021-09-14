** Oklahoma EMT from Leedey shot to death beside sister-in-law

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Oklahoma EMT and her sister-in-law from Leedey have been found shot to death in an ambulance barn. That is the word from The State (Chacour Koop/September 13) which said Angel Boyd, 44, and Stacy Boyd, 31, died Monday. The two were discovered after Angel’s husband could not locate his wife and sister. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested Stacy’s boyfriend Tye Sechrist after he turned himself in to authorities. He has been tagged with first-degree murder x 2. There is no word on what his alleged motive was or on the date of his next court appearance.