** West Virginia medic given probation for using service fuel card for personnel purchases

** A former West Virginia medic from Morgantown got off with a slap on the wrist earlier this week after pleading guilty to using his service’s fuel card to buy gas for his personal vehicle. WV News (Matt Harvey/September 8) said former Taylor County practitioner Jeffrey Wayne Simmons, 32, copped to felony fraudulent schemes and felony fraudulent use of an access device during the period from July 17, 2020 to June 23, 2021. A total of $1873 was racked up on the card for 37 different purchases. According to the news site, by way of punishment Simmons was sentenced to three years of probation and restitution costs.