** Victorian ambulance authorities are scrambling to explain why a 3-year-old girl died after her parents’ help hail Monday was put on hold for almost two minutes. The New Zealand Herald (September 29) said the Monday call, which played out around 6:29 p.m., ended with the girl dying in hospital from cardiac arrest a short time later. According to the newspaper, despite the delayed call, paramedics arrived on-scene at 6:43 p.m. Health Minister Martin Foley said it is not known whether the dispatchers’ handling of the call contributed to the tot’s death. He also said emergency services, ERs, and hospital wards are currently inundated and struggling to cope with COVID-19 patients.