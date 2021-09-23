** UK man avoids prison after threatening paramedics

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A South Cumbria man has avoided jail after threatening to kill a paramedic team that would be sent to respond to his bogus suicide call. That is the word from The Mail (Dan Taylor/September 22) which said Craig Adams, 46, who has 400 tags on his rap sheet, was given a pass on jail time after a magistrate said the experience would be difficult for him. According to the news site, Adams made his threats after a doctor denied him some medication last October 9th because of the late hour. He then told the physician he would hail paramedics for supposedly being suicidal and would threaten to kill them. Adams’ lawyer Trystan Roberts said his client struggled both with pain and addiction. He also said Adams has no memory of making any threats. Magistrate Sharon Gillam, meanwhile, said while she views the offence as serious, she would give him a chance to not re-offend outside prison walls. Gillam handed him 16 weeks incarceration suspended for one year as well as a 6 pm to 6 am curfew.