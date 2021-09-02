** Vehicle chip shortage plaguing Michigan ambulance operators already taxed by EMT shortages

UNITED STATES NEWS

** At the same time as Michigan is experiencing an EMT dearth, ambulance operators are also contending with a lack of EMS units due to a vehicle chip shortage. That is the word from KESQ (CNN/September 2) which said the problem, which stems from overseas manufacturers, has trickled down to result in fewer EMS rigs on the road. Although he expects the shortage to be resolved, Medstar CEO Kolby Miller said it will be some time before that happens. By way of assisting in improving EMS in the state, however, several prehospital agencies are now lobbying the government for a $10 million bump-up in funding for costs, recruitment, and better wages.