** Chicago paramedic in Illinois grazed by bullet while treating patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Chicago police are investigating after a paramedic narrowly escaped being shot while attending a patient Saturday at Stroger Hospital. WGN 9 (Judy Wang/September 26) said the incident, which played out while the practitioner was in the emergency room, saw the bullet graze the practitioner, hitting the bill of his baseball cap. According to the news service, the shots were fired by someone in an older model car. Police say they do not currently have any suspects in custody. Detectives have been assigned to investigate. There is no word on whether or not the paramedic sustained any injury in the incident.