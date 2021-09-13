** US Navy corpsman from Ohio, killed in terrorist attack in Afghanistan, laid to rest today

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A US Navy corpsman, killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport terrorist attack, will be laid to rest today in his native Ohio. That is the word from Fox 8 (Adrienne DiPlazza/September 13) which said Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxton Soviak, 22, will be honored at 11 a.m. at Milan’s Edison High School Football Stadium. According to the news site, Soviak was one of 13 US servicemen killed in the August 26th incident while attempting to evacuate thousands attempting to flee Taliban control. Soviak, who held the Life Scout rank in the Boy Scouts, was both a high school wrestler and football player. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and a rank advancement to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class.