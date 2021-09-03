** Ontario ambulance service in Windsor threatens to sideline unvaccinated medics

CANADA NEWS

** Paramedics working in Windsor, Ontario who object to getting the COVID-19 shot could be laid off if they fail to comply with the Essex-Windsor County vaccine mandate. That is the word from MSN (September 3) which said some non-compliant staff could end up on unpaid leave by Tuesday. A county spokesman said the decision is being made to ensure both the health and safety of fellow workers and the community. Medics must have at least one shot by September 6th with full vaccination acquired by October 30th. Medical and religious exemptions, however, may be granted. There is no word on exactly how many EMS practitioners have gotten the jabs to date.